Vaccine against cervical cancer to be included in national immunisation programme by mid-2023: NTAGI chief

To a question, Dr Arora said vaccines to prevent HPV infection have been available since 2006. The HPV vaccination can prevent more than 90 per cent of HPV cancers when given at the recommended age. Studies done in India have indicated that efficacy of a single dose of the HPV vaccine is more than 95 per cent.

Based on the studies, the WHO has now recommended that even a single dose of the vaccine for 9–14-year-olds is effective. As of 2021, the global HPV immunisation coverage stood at a meagre 13 per cent. Till 2020, less than a third of low and lower-middle income countries had introduced the HPV vaccine in their national immunisation programmes. This when 85 per cent of high income had already incorporated this in their public health programmes, Dr Arora said.

For comprehensive cervical cancer prevention and control strategy, screening of women after the age of 35 years and need for infrastructure to diagnose and treat cervical lesions are essential.

A cervical screening programme has already been included in the national chronic disease (NPCDCS) programme as part of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

By 2021, over 900 hospitals had been empanelled for cervical cancer care. In addition, India has established over 150,000 health and wellness centres as part of the outreach, which will be taking the screening facilities closer to community. "The NFHS -5 data shows that only about two per cent of women have ever undergone screening in India. This is unacceptable. The screening of women is to be taken up in a manner which is culturally acceptable and scientifically appropriate," Dr Arora said.

Vaccines alone will take more than a decade to show their impact but early recognition of pre-cancerous and cancerous lesions through mass screening followed up with treatment will save thousands of untimely and avoidable women deaths, he said.

Women with cervical cancers lose their lives in 40s and 50s when their families require them the most. Screening of women in their most vulnerable period has to be taken up in a mission mode not only to achieve global targets to prevent families from suffering extreme grief and multi-faceted tragedies.