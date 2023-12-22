West Bengal reports 5 new Covid cases, 1 death and 5 cases in Rajasthan

Five fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported from West Bengal during the last 24 hours. Among the five, three have been hospitalised, while two are under home isolation. Among the three hospitalised, one is a six-month-old child, who came to West Bengal from Bihar with his parents. The child is currently on ventilation.

The other two who are have been hospitalised reportedly have comorbidities, informed sources from the state health department.

The sources also said the genome sequencing of all five patients will be done to trace whether these are cases of the new Covid sub-variant JN.1. The forthcoming festival seasons of Christmas and New Year, which might result in the gathering of large numbers of people at one place and time, have become a major concern for the health department.