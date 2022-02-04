Who advised the Prime Minister to vaccinate children against Covid-19?

India rolled out vaccination against Covid-19 for age group 15-18 years from January 2022. This was a surprise in view of a statement by a member of the National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) who said that this committee had not recommended vaccines for children below 18 years due to low risk of disease or death in this age group.

Dr. Jayaprakash Muliyil, the country’s leading epidemiologist, told the media on 21 December that the panel had informed the Union Government that “children are doing fine and we should not be vaccinating them”.

He went on to add, “India has not witnessed a single death among children below 12 years due to Covid-19. We have registered deaths among children due to cancer, leukaemia and other diseases where children tested positive, but those deaths could not be attributed to Covid-19.”

Earlier, in October 2021, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also asserted that there should be no rush to push vaccines for children.

It was thus a bolt from the blue when the Prime Minister announced that vaccination in the age group 15-18 years would be rolled out from January 2022. Quick to oblige, the NTAGI chairperson, Dr. N.K. Arora, announced that children between the ages 12-18 years behave almost like adults and two thirds of deaths from Covid-19 have occurred in this age group! It was preposterous misinformation with no data to support it. In fact, the survival rate of Covid-19 infection in children up to 18 years of age is officially acknowledged to be 99.9973%.

Such clumsy attempts to justify and promote vaccines can backfire. People will lose faith in truly effective vaccines that prevent deaths from more lethal diseases such as measles, typhoid, Japanese encephalitis, diphtheria, diarrhoea, whooping cough, other respiratory infections, and tetanus.

Over 2,000 children in India die every day from these preventable diseases against the background of child malnutrition. Rarely a child dies from Covid-19 in spite of the misleading statement by the Chairperson of NTAGI. Focusing all resources on mass child vaccination against Covid-19 goes against all principles of public health and health economics even if we overlook the potential short term, and more importantly, the long-term risks of vaccines which are under experimental use authorization.