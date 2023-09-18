WHO steps up pressure on China to offer more info on Covid origins

Amid a recent surge in Covid-19 cases globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said it is "willing" to send another mission to China to probe the origin of the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus, if the country will cooperate, according to a media report.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged Beijing to offer more information on the origins of Covid-19, the Financial Times reported.

“We’re pressing China to give full access, and we are asking countries to raise it during their bilateral meetings — (to urge Beijing) to cooperate,” Ghebreyesus was quoted as saying to FT. “We have already asked in writing to give us information... and also (are) willing to send a team if they allow us to do so.”

Nearly four years after the first cases emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan before causing a global pandemic, the genesis of the virus remains unclear.