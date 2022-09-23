WHO warns against Covid complacency, urges for life-saving action

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned again against complacency in fighting Covid-19, urging for coordinated action and political commitments to save lives and prevent economic and health damage from the ongoing pandemic.

"(Covid-19) pandemic is not over, but the end is in sight ... Being able to see the end does not mean we are at the end," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated at a press briefing on Thursday.

He cited as reasons that the pandemic is still inflicting a death toll of 10,000 per week, most of which could be prevented, while large vaccination gaps exist especially in low- and middle-income countries, Xinhua news agency reported.