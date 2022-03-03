WHO warns of Covid-induced anxiety, depression worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday of a sharp increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression related to the Covid-19 pandemic, caused largely by social isolation. Young people and women are the worst hit.



According to a scientific brief released by the WHO, in the first year of the pandemic, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25 per cent. Ninety per cent of the countries surveyed included mental health and psychosocial support in their Covid-19 response plans, but major gaps and concerns remain, Xinhua news agency reported.



Unprecedented stress has been caused by the social isolation resulting from the pandemic, the WHO said. This constrained people's ability to work, seek support from loved ones and engage in their communities. Exhaustion has been a major trigger for suicidal thinking among health workers.



"The information we have now about the impact of Covid-19 on the world's mental health is just the tip of the iceberg," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.