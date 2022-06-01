WHO warns of further transmission of monkeypox over summer

"Our goal is to contain this outbreak by stopping human-to-human transmission to the maximum extent possible," the WHO Regional Director added, calling on efforts to increase awareness of monkeypox and share information on how people can reduce their risk of exposure.



The extensive measures used to combat Covid-19 are not required to tackle monkeypox in Europe, he said, "because the virus does not spread in the same way."



On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the country has recorded 190 confirmed monkeypox cases since May 7.



According to UKHSA, the risk to the UK population remains low, but the agency "is asking people to be alert to any new rashes or lesions, which would appear like spots, ulcers or blisters, on any part of their body".

