Why many Indians don't trust mental health advice

"I have struggled with neurodivergency my entire life, and I finally sought out the evaluation when every aspect of my life was being affected," Ritika said. "But the psychologist I consulted had no practical knowledge of the condition at all. Moreover, these tests attempted to analyze me in ways that felt hurtful and offensive. It said I struggle with communication and therefore have trouble forming lasting relationships. I work in the communications field, have a strong support system and have been with my partner for a decade. So I don't know where the assessment was coming from. They could have gotten more from just talking to me. It was not only useless but also harmful."