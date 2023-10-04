Why men are more likely to experience severe Covid cases decoded

Scientists have uncovered biological reasons behind why men are more likely to experience severe cases of COVID-19 than women, offering a promising new strategy to prevent the viral disease.

The pre-clinical research in mice, published in the journal iScience, has yet to be replicated in humans, but points to the ACE2 protein as a key contributor to differences in COVID-19 outcomes between males and females.

Located on the cell's outer surface, ACE2 plays an important role in controlling blood pressure and inflammation and protecting organs from damage caused by excess inflammation.

During a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the coronavirus spike protein locks on to ACE2 to enter and infect the cell.

"COVID-19 severity and mortality are much higher in males than in females, but the reasons for this remain poorly understood," said study senior author, Haibo Zhang, from the University of Toronto in Canada.

The researchers noted that the gene encoding the ACE2 protein is located on the X chromosome, which means that females have two copies of the gene and males only have one.

The extra copy of the gene for ACE2 does not appear to make a difference in healthy people as the researchers found similar levels of ACE2 protein in healthy males and females.

However, following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, they observed a dramatic decrease in ACE2 in males while levels remained consistent in females.