Why people with lung disorder face risk of severe COVID-19 found

This was a likely trigger in causing increased viral production in COPD patients, the researchers said.



Johansen said that infected COPD patient airway cells also had higher levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which are linked to more severe COVID-19 and COPD outcomes.



"COPD is an inflammatory disease with patients having increased inflammation at baseline compared to healthy people. It is highly likely that SARS-CoV-2 exacerbates this existing high inflammation level which leads to even poorer outcomes," he said.



Initial laboratory drug testing by the researchers, to inhibit the enzymes TMPRSS2 and CTSB, and to target the high inflammation levels, successfully and substantially reduced SARS-CoV-2 viral levels in COPD patient cells, ultimately confirming the study's results.



"Collectively, these findings have allowed us to understand the mechanisms of increased COVID-19 susceptibility in COPD patients," said Professor Phil Hansbro, the study's senior author and Director of the Centenary UTS Centre for Inflammation.



"We believe that new drug treatments targeting relevant enzymes and pro-inflammatory responses in SARS-CoV-2 infection could have excellent therapeutic potential in reducing the severity of COVID-19 in patients with COPD," Hansbro said.



The finding was critical with hundreds of millions of people affected by COPD globally and with COVID-19 likely to be around for many years to come, the resaerchers added.