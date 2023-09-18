Women less likely to be given CPR than men in public places, says study

Bystanders are less likely to give cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to women than men, particularly if the emergency takes place in a public area, according to research presented at the ongoing European Emergency Medicine Congress in Spain on Monday, 18 September.

The study also shows that in private locations older people, especially older men, are less likely to receive CPR.

Researchers used data from records of cardiac arrests that happened outside of hospitals in Canada and the US between 2005 and 2015, including a total of 39,391 patients with an average age of 67.

They found that only around half of patients received CPR from a bystander (54 per cent). Overall, women were slightly less likely to be given CPR (52 per cent of women compared to 55 per cent of men).