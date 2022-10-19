Women twice as likely as men to develop long COVID, study finds

The study, published recently in the journal JAMA, also found that the risk of developing long COVID increased dramatically for women who were hospitalised with the SARS-CoV-2 virus compared to men who also faced hospitalisation.



"Since SARS-CoV-2 first began to spread around the globe in 2020, three long COVID symptom clusters have prevented otherwise healthy people from fully recovering, keeping them from returning to work or school and even forcing them to seek further medical attention or other rehabilitative services," said Theo Vos, Professor of Health Metrics at IHME and the research paper's senior author.



The team estimates that in 2020 and 2021, around 51 per cent of long COVID patients complained of persistent fatigue with bodily pain or mood swings, 60 per cent reported that they suffered from respiratory issues, and 35 per cent reported cognitive problems.