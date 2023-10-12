World Arthritis Day: India accounts for 22-39% of global arthritis cases

A swelling caused in one or more joints that worsens with age, arthritis is a musculoskeletal condition that causes the body to attack its own tissues in the joints. Every year, World Arthritis Day is celebrated on October 12 to encourage people to take action on improving lifestyles affected due to this disease.

The theme of this year is "It’s in your hands, take action", designed to inspire individuals with arthritis, along with caregivers and families to help realize their responsibility towards protecting their joint health.

Celebrated following a year-long campaign, this day holds significance as it aims to increase awareness about arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions.

World Arthritis Day encourages advocacy efforts to improve healthcare services, early diagnosis and find proper treatment for the disease.

Doctors say it is crucial to have the right healthcare facilities that enable patients to have regular check-ups and increase their awareness about this condition. In the 21st century there are as many options available for targeted and effective treatments. These include biologics and immunosuppressive drugs, further advancements in genetics and genomics, which have also deepened the knowledge of medical researchers who understand the genetic factors that cause arthritis.

In India, the symptoms of arthritis can be managed by painkillers, non-steroidal inflammatory drugs and anti-rheumatic drugs.

For patients who are in advanced stages of arthritis, common treatments are joint surgery, ultrasound, and joint injections.