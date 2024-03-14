World Kidney Day: Uncontrolled hypertension silently damaging kidney health in India say experts

Rising levels of hypertension or high blood pressure in the country are alarmingly threatening kidney health, according to health experts on World Kidney Day.

World Kidney Day is observed annually on 14 March to raise awareness about the various risks posed to kidneys.

About 10 per cent of the Indian population reportedly suffers from chronic kidney disease (CKD), and it is the eighth leading cause of death in India.

According to health experts, hypertension, which affects a whopping 315 million people in India, is a major contributor to the disease.

High blood pressure earns its ominous nickname as the "silent assassin" due to its stealthy progression. Besides increasing the risk to the heart and brain, it can also damage the blood vessels in the kidneys, reducing their ability to function properly, a condition known as chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD can eventually progress to end-stage renal disease, where the kidneys are no longer able to function at all.

"I have seen many patients dealing with high blood pressure. It's tough - keeping up with medications and changing habits. But, we don’t talk enough about how uncontrolled hypertension harms the kidneys and overall health, no matter your age," said Pankaj Bhardwaj, Academic Head of the School of Public Health and Professor of Community and Family Medicine, at AIIMS Jodhpur, in a statement.