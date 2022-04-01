Zika, dengue could trigger next pandemic: WHO

"We had [a] signal with SARS in 2003 and the experience of the influenza 2009 pandemic - but there were still gaps in our preparedness," she added. "The next pandemic could, very likely, be due to a new arbovirus. And we also have some signals that the risk is increasing."



The experts were speaking at the launch of the WHO's new Global Arbovirus Initiative - an integrated strategic plan to concentrate resources on risk monitoring, pandemic prevention, preparedness, detection and response.



"There is an urgent need to re-evaluate the tools at hand and how these can be used across diseases to ensure efficient response, evidence-based practice, equipped and trained personnel and engagement of communities," said Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organisation's Emergency Programme.



The UN health agency said that international action is essential, given the "frequency and magnitude of outbreaks" of arboviruses. Their reach is growing, too, the WHO warned, fuelled by climate change, population growth and increasing urbanisation.