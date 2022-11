In Pictures: Glimpses of Nagar Kirtan procession on the occasion of 553rd Prakash Gurpurab After a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic, the Nagar Kirtan procession organised by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee on the occasion of Gurpurab saw a wide range fascinating displays







Vipin Engagement: 0 Float carrying the Guru Granth Sahib NH Photo by Vipin A large turn-up for the procession NH Photo by Vipin

NH Photo by Vipin

