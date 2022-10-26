10 Kashmiri Pandit families leave their village in Shopian fearing target killing

"The situation is not conducive for us to live in the Kashmir valley. We live in fear due to the killings. There is no security for us," another villager said.



The villagers alleged a police post was set up away from their village even though they repeatedly sought protection.



They said they have left everything in their houses, even the recent harvest of apple.



Those who have reached Jammu are living with their relatives.

According to a report in the The New Indian Express, Kashmir Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS) president Sanjay Tickoo said that nine non-migrant Pandit families living in Chowdari Gund area of Shopian in south Kashmir left for Jammu on Monday.

He pointed out the families left for Jammu even as their apple yield is still lying unpackaged and unsold on their farms. Tickoo said the nine families who left for Jammu had not migrated from the Valley when members of the community migrated en-masse after the eruption of militancy in 1989.