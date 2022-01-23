Why India should be worried: It already shows some of the 10 stages of Genocide

1. CLASSIFICATION: All cultures have categories to distinguish people into “us” and “them” by ethnicity, race, religion, or nationality: German and Jew, Hutu and Tutsi. Removal or denial of a group’s citizenship is a legal way to deny the group’s civil and human rights. The first step toward the genocide of Jews and Roma in Nazi Germany were the laws to strip them of their German citizenship. Burma’s 1982 citizenship law classified Rohingyas out of national citizenship. In India, the Citizenship Act denies a route to citizenship for Muslim refugees. Native Americans were not granted citizenship in the USA until 1924, after centuries of genocide that decimated their populations.

2. SYMBOLISATION: We name people “Jews” or “Gypsies” or distinguish them by colors or dress. Classification and symbolization do not necessarily result in genocide unless they lead to dehumanization. When combined with hatred, symbols may be forced upon unwilling members of pariah groups: the yellow star for Jews under Nazi rule, the blue scarf for people from the Eastern Zone in Khmer Rouge Cambodia.

3. DISCRIMINATION: A dominant group uses law, custom, and political power to deny the rights of other groups. The powerless group may not be accorded full civil rights, voting rights, or even citizenship. Examples include the Nuremberg Laws of 1935 in Nazi Germany, which stripped Jews of their German citizenship, and prohibited their employment by the government and by universities. Discrimination against native Americans and African-Americans was enshrined in the US Constitution until the post-Civil War Amendments and mid-20th century laws to enforce them.

4. DEHUMANISATION: One group denies the humanity of the other group, equating them with animals, vermin, insects or diseases. Dehumanization overcomes the normal human revulsion against murder. At this stage, hate propaganda in print, on hate radios and in social media is used to vilify the victim group. The majority group is taught to regard the other group as less than human, and even alien to their society. They are indoctrinated to believe that “We are better off without them.”