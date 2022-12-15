100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi, leaders walk on road to Cong revival

As the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters its 100th day Friday, Congress watchers feel it has found some answers the party had been looking for on the road to 2024 but questions remain whether it will yield electoral dividends going forward.

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march has also courted many controversies in the last three months and led to several fiery exchanges between the Congress and the BJP including on Rahul Gandhi's ever-growing grey beard and his Burberry T-shirt.

With over 2,800 km under his belt, Gandhi has managed to catch the attention of his supporters as well as detractors and seen quite a few celebrities including from the tinsel town and academia walking alongside him from time to time.

Amid questions over the yatra translating into any electoral dividend, two recently- concluded assembly elections turned out to be a mixed bag for the Congress as it was drubbed in Gujarat to its lowest-ever tally while won in Himachal.

A clearer picture of the impact on the party's electoral fortunes would emerge in the assembly polls next year, including in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which were covered well by the Yatra.