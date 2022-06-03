100 Days of Ukraine War: Peace prospects remain dim

The European Union can potentially be another source for leading peace efforts. But it has been disappointingly and increasingly subservient to the USA in recent times. There was a time when it was hoped that a stronger Europe, acquiring greater confidence from such a union, will be able to carve out a more independent foreign policy but this has not been visible very recently. If the European Union had been able to play a more independent role and more specifically the sincere role of a peacemaker, this would have been really good but so far the record of the European Union has been very disappointing one from the perspective of the peace movement.

Another source of hope for peace can come from the invading side if it is known with reasonable certainty that after achieving some limited objective it will either withdraw or declare a unilateral ceasefire. However, there is very little clarity just now on at what stage exactly will Russia declare something like this and even lesser certainty regarding whether Ukraine will accept such a unilateral declaration by Russia which is likely to be made only after Russia has deprived Ukraine of some territory. Both because of the real anger of the people of Ukraine as well as policy control by the USA and its allies, it is unlikely that peace declared by Russia on terms involving territorial loss by Ukraine will be accepted. So, at the most what will happen is that the further advance of Russian forces will stop and Russia will concentrate more on defending the territories recently ‘occupied’ or ‘liberated’ by it, depending on points of view, but as long as the Russian forces or their allies defending these territories continue to be attacked by militants with an endless supply of highly destructive weapons, there can be no real peace and the limited war can any day escalate into wider war again.

So, the situation is both an existing humanitarian catastrophic situation just now and a situation of high-risk escalation as well with few credible, high hope peace moves and efforts in sight. This is not just a temporary or immediate failure, but a reflection also of more permanent receding and failure of the forces of peace in our troubled world, even more so the failure of the forces of peace with justice.

I do not think that a real and permanent solution can be found without larger efforts to improve the wider relations of the USA and Russia. There are important people and organisations within the USA who understand the importance of this and have been working for this but they are very weak just now. Now is the most important time to strengthen their work, make it an important voice in policy making.