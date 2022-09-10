100 million Indians excluded from the PDS because of reliance on 2011 census

On 2 September, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted a video in which she is seen pulling up a district collector in Telangana. She apparently found it galling that a fair price shop in the state did not have any photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on display, when, as her Twitter rant goes: ‘Under PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana), [the] entire cost [of] 5kg food grains given free is borne by [the] Modi government. Under NFSA, more than 80 per cent of the cost of food grains is borne by the Modi government.’ Given this, she combatively asks, ‘Is there any objection to poster/ banner of PM Modi being displayed at ration shops?’

Even if you look away from the impropriety of her outburst, made worse by the fact that this wasn’t even a state her party rules, it is hard to ignore her government’s apparent incomprehension of a burning issue that concerns millions of Indians, a problem now left unattended for over two years.

Before we get to that point, let’s just remember that subsidised rations under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which took effect in 2013, under the UPA government, is a legal entitlement, a right—not a welfare dole. It is financed by the taxpayers of the country.

Far from doing anyone any favours, the Narendra Modi government is, in fact, guilty of egregious omission, an issue first flagged by economists Jean Drèze and Reetika Khera in 2020 and later reinforced by the Supreme Court while passing orders on a suo motu petition concerning migrant labourers. Said act of omission has led to the exclusion of millions of poor Indians from the public distribution system (PDS) in the pandemic and post-pandemic years.