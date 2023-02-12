11 cows run over by train as farmers 'push' them towards rail track in Uttar Pradesh

In the long line of bizarre incidents surrounding cows in India, a herd of two dozen stray cows were run over by a train after they were reportedly "pushed" towards a railway track by a group of farmers in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Eleven of these cows died on spot while the rest sustained major injuries. Locals claimed that this was done by a group of farmers enraged by the cows destroying their crops in the farms near the Aligarh-Moradabad track.

The incident was reported from Lahravan village under the supervision of Bahjoi police station. Officials reported that a speeding Dehradun Express hit the cows and it resulted in the train being delayed by an hour.

The village has a significant population of farmers and the residential area is 500 metres away from the railway tracks. Complaints of stray cattle menace from various regions with UP has been a consistent phenomena, which causes crop destruction, road accidents and farmer distress -farmers have repeatedly demanding government action.