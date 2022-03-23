11 migrant workers 'charred beyond recognition' in Hyderabad

Eleven people died, while one survivor was hospitalised, after a scrap godown in Bhoiguda in Hyderabad caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Times of India reported that the 12 people, migrant workers from Chapra in Bihar, were sleeping “on the first floor of Shadwan traders’ scrap collection centre” when the building caught fire, shutting the only exit on the ground floor, leaving the workers locked in the blazing building. The hospitalised victim jumped out from a window. The bodies have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Though the fire tenders received the information at 3 am, it took them over three hours to control the fire.