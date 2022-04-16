13 Opposition parties urge people to maintain peace, demand punishment for perpetrators of communal violence

In the wake of recent communal clashes across many states, thirteen opposition parties in a joint and open appeal, have urged people to maintain peace and harmony. They have also expressed shock and dismay at the silence maintained by the prime minister over these unfortunate incidents and have demanded stringent possible punishment for those responsible for inciting communal violence.

Here is the complete text of the statement:

"We, the undersigned leaders of political parties, have come together to issue this appeal.

We are extremely anguished at the manner in which issues related to food, dress, faith, festivals and language are being deliberately used by sections of the ruling establishment to polarize our society.

We are extremely concerned with the growing incidents of hate speech in the country by people, who appear to have official patronage and against whom no meaningful and strong action is being taken.