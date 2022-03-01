182 students return safely from war-torn Ukraine

An Air India Express flight carrying 182 students stranded in the war-hit Ukraine reached Mumbai on Tuesday morning as part of the Operation Ganga evacuation process, officials said.



The AIE flight IX-1202 arrived in Mumbai from the Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest (Romania) and the evacuees -- including around 24 from Maharashtra -- were welcomed by Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane.



This is the second flight airlifting Indian nationals from Ukraine that has reached Mumbai, the first arriving in Mumbai on February 26 with 219 relieved evacuees from the war-raged nation, besides other flights to New Delhi in the past few days.