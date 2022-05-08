19 lakh ‘missing’ EVMs: Congress MLA seeks inquiry by Supreme Court judge

Senior Congress legislator H.K. Patil on Sunday sought an independent inquiry by a Supreme Court judge in the case of 19 lakh “missing” electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The case of the “missing” EVMs had come to light after RTI replies by the machines’ manufacturer and the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed huge discrepancy in the data.

Leading a delegation of Congress legislators, Patil met Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri in Bengaluru on Sunday and submitted a 2,750 pages document on the Election Commission of India (ECI) replies to RTI queries and issues raised in the courts.

Later, he addressed a press conference in Bengaluru and said, “The Centre should order a fair and independent inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and summons should be issued to the ECI to appear before the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to explain the allegations against it.”

In the documents released to the media by Patil, the ECI has admitted that in the span of 15 years it has not received 9,64,270 EVMs that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) states to have delivered. Similarly, the ECI has also not received 9,29,992 machines that the Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) confirms to have delivered. Besides, the BEL claimed it had supplied 62,183 EVMs in 2014-2015, which have not been received.