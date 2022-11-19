19 November 1917 – 31 October 1984: The measure of a Prime Minister

She was the first Prime Minister I encountered as a news reporter. This was barely six months into my job and I was very raw, but my editor packed me off to Assam, quite the hotbed of ethnic strife at the time. Luckily, there were senior journalists from other newspapers who took me under their wing.

We heard one day that there was trouble somewhere—and learnt, as we set out, that all public vehicles had been commandeered by the administration. Some of us decided to walk to the spot. This was Nellie in central Assam in the immediate after- math of the horrid massacre of 1983. We saw bodies floating in the Brahmaputra and strewn around a large area—it was my first experience of blood and gore. We rushed to the nearest police station.

The massacre, which took 2,194 lives in 14 villages (that’s the official count; unofficial estimates ran over 10,000), shook the nation. Two days later, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi arrived at the refugee camp in a helicopter. Overawed by her pres- ence, I was hovering around the steps of the building where she was to take stock of the situation with officials; all of a sudden I found myself face to face with her. As I tried to quickly step out of her way, a woman from the refugee camp hurled herself onto her and burst into heart-rending sobs.