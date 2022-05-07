2 construction workers trapped inside an under-construction tunnel in Himachal’s Kinnaur district
Three construction workers were injured and two others are trapped inside an under-construction tunnel of a hydro power project in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh
Three construction workers were injured and two others are trapped inside an under-construction tunnel of a hydro power project in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.
The mishap occurred at the 100 MW Tidong hydro-power project where the digging work of a tunnel was underway.
According to preliminary reports the workers were coming out of the 180-metre digging point after finishing their shift when the mechanism set up by the company to bring workers out failed. This all happened due to a breaking of rocks during the excavation of the tunnel.
Abid Hussian Sadiq, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, informed media that the injured have been rushed to Civil Hospital, Rampur, and are being treated for the injuries while operation is underway to rescue those trapped inside the under construction tunnel.
The Tidong hydro-power project is being carried out on the Tidong rivulet, a tributary of Sutlej river in Kinnaur district of the state.