2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain

A Delhi court on Wednesday paved the way for the commencement of trial by framing charges against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain.

On November 3, the court had passed an order on framing of charges against Hussain in a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

"Accordingly, a charge for the offence under section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, punishable under section 4 of the PMLA, is framed against accused Tahir Hussain, read over and explained to him to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial," Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said.

Section 3 of the PMLA defines the offence of money laundering.

The court has posted the matter for further proceedings on February 10.

It had earlier said there was "prima facie sufficient material on record, creating grave suspicion against Hussain" for framing charges.