224 civic bodies in Bihar to go to polls in October

All the 17 municipal corporations, including that in Patna, will go to the polls in the second phase on October 20, according to the notification issued by the SEC on Friday.



The voting will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in both phases.



Nomination forms for the first phase could be submitted by September 21, and the last date for withdrawal is September 24. For the second phase, the nominations can be filed till September 26, and the last date for withdrawal is September 29.