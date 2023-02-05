26 AUG 1927 – 24 JAN 2023: The Rasa of Space

Doshi’s other iconic design is his most experimental, the Amdavad Ni Gufa (1992-95), or a Cave in Ahmedabad, that he designed in collaboration with the artist M.F. Husain. The cave is underground—only the freeform undulating roofscape of ferrocement, finished with China-mosaic, rises like a leviathan emerging from the permafrost. Both artist and architect put their creative minds together to come up with an interior space never conceived before, making an Altamira for Husain to stay and paint in. Once again, site and building work as one. In Mani Ratnam’s O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), Doshi appears as himself in a surprising cameo, guiding a group of aspiring architects through his Gufa. The Gufa has no conventional building elements. Light enters only through punctures in the roof. He describes it succinctly: “When sunlight comes in, it moves, so the building and space starts moving.” Doshi has always had a fondness for animation, movement and kinesis. This he achieves with light, modulating it, then setting it free it to provide ever-changing perspectives.

I search for the right word to describe the kinetic quality that Doshi brought to the rigidity of built form. ‘Elastic’ or ‘flexible’ won’t do. I think perhaps I will fall back on the Hindustani lacheelapan. Yes, this describes Doshi’s predilection best. The School of Architecture has a plan libre (free plan), where inside and outside spaces are purposefully ambiguous, and studios flow into other studios, without walls or academic silos, encouraging students of architecture from various years to do the same. My fondest memory of this building is visiting it late one night in the early 1980s to find students happily snoring away below their very drawing boards. An architecture school with lacheelapan, with doors always open, students always welcome, day or night.