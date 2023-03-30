3 arrested for instigating violence at Khalistan event in Australia

Three men were arrested in relation to an alleged violence that broke out late in January when pro-Khalistani supporters clashed with Indians at Federation Square in Melbourne, Victoria Police said.



Police didn't specify whether the three were among the Khalistani backers, who incited violence during a referendum called by the banned Sikhs For Justice for the creation of an independent Sikh state.



The three include, a 23-year-old man from Kalkallo, who has been charged with affray, unlawful assault, and a 39 and a 36-year-old from Strathtulloh and Craigieburn, both charged with affray and violent disorder.