3 killed and 60 injured in Durga puja 'pandal' fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi
At least three people, including two children, were killed and more than 60 injured in a massive fire at a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi on Sunday
At least three people, including two children, were killed and more than 60 injured in a massive fire at a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi last night, officials have said.
District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said that the cause of the fire, which broke out in an area under the Aurai Police Station area, is being investigated.
"A 45-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were killed in the fire last night, while a 10-year-old boy died at the hospital this morning," DM said.
The DM along with other senior officials of the district reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts.
Nine people were admitted in a local hospital, while 51 others with serious burn injuries were referred to a hospital in nearby Varanasi.
An official of the fire department said that the incident occurred around 9.30 pm when an aarti was being performed.
Around 300 people were inside the Pandal at the time of the incident..
Prima facie, an electric short circuit is believed to be the cause of fire.
