30 injured in massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad
At least 30 people, including five police personnel, were injured when a fire broke out in a congested alley in south Bihar's Aurangabad district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.
The incident happened in Shahganj locality of Aurangabad town where an LPG cylinder exploded inside a house as preparation of "prasad" for Chhath Puja was underway, sub-inspector in-charge of Town police station Vinay Kumar Singh said.
He said that according to the owner of the house, Anil Goswami, gas had begun to leak from the cylinder and it went up in flames before the occupants could clear off.
"A police team and fire brigade personnel reached the site soon. Five police personnel, including a woman constable, sustained injuries in the firefighting operations," said the police officer.
The seven police personnel who got injured were identified as woman constable Preeti Kumari, DAP constables Akhilesh Kumar and Jaglal Prasad, SAP constable Mukund Rao, Mohammad Mozammi, Anil Oria and Rajiv Kumar.
Of the 30, others who got injured were identified as Mohammad Shabbir, Mohammad Aslam, Sudarshan, Arian Goswami, Mohammad Chotu Alam, Anil Kumar, Shahnawaz.
The injured were admitted to the Sadar hospital and a private nursing home.
The condition of five persons was stated to be critical.
