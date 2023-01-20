30 lakh posts vacant in govt departments, 71,000 job letters distributed today too little: Congress to PM

The Congress on Friday said the 71,000 appointment letters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed to the youth are too little and sought to know where are the 16 crore jobs that were promised to be provided in eight years.

Reminding the prime minister of his promise of giving two crore jobs every year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said 30 lakh posts in government departments are still lying vacant.

"Narendra Modi ji, 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. The 71,000 recruitment letters that you are distributing today are just too little.