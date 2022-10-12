3.14 lakh RTI appeals and complaints pending in 26 information commissions across India

There are 3.14 lakh Right to Information Act appeals and complaints pending as of 30 June 2022 in the 26 information commissions across the country from which data was obtained, with four of them functioning without a chief.

This is the state of affairs on the seventeenth anniversary of the implementation of the RTI Act in India. The RTI Act was implemented on October 12, 2005.

The 2019 assessment had found that as of 31 March 2019, a total of 2,18,347 appeals/complaints were pending in the 26 information commissions from which data was obtained, which climbed to 2,86,325 as of 30 June 2021.