35 cities, 35 spokespersons: Congress to hold nationwide conference under ‘Democracy Dis’qualified’ series

Stepping up attack on Modi government over Adani scam and Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress has decided to hold 35 press conferences in two days in 35 cities across India.

While on March 28, press conference under the ‘Democracy Dis’qualified’ will be held in four cities, on March 29, press conferences will be addressed in 31 cities by the Congress leaders.

As per the schedule, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will address the media in Lucknow and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will address the conference in Chandigarh – both on March 28.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot will address the conference in Modi’s home state in Gujarat on March 29.

Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "why all thieves have the Modi surname" remark. He was subsequently disqualified from Lok Sabha.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "Among other issues, the reality of Modani and the Modi government's clean chit to Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi will also be highlighted".

Former union minister, Anand Sharma will address the presser in Bengaluru, Shaktisinh Gohil in Shimla, Manish Tewari in Thiruvananthapuram, Kanhaiya Kumar in Surat, Gourav Vallabh in Varanasi and Pawan Khera in Mumbai.

Congress leaders and workers had held protests across the country on Sunday, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing the government of "trying to silence" a "martyr's son" for raising the voice of people.

The Congress along with other Opposition parties has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani scam ever since Hindenburg report exposed how Modi’s friend and one of the richest persons in the world Gautam Adani has manipulated stocks to gain profit and raise values of his companies.