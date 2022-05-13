350 Kashmiri Pandits serving in J&K administration resign; slam Union govt, LG for failing to protect them

As many as 350 Kashmiri Pandits working with the Jammu and Kashmir administration have resigned in protest after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat by suspected terrorists.

They sent their resignation to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday, accusing the BJP-led Central government of failing to provide them security.

According to Valley-based media, resignations were sent en masse to the LG and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs by an organization of Kashmiri Pandit employees called ‘All PM Package Employees Forum’.

“Due to dejection by the policies of the administration and subsequent failure of providing a sense of security to all Kashmiri Pandit minorities serving in the valley for the last 12 years, and due to desperation by promised custodians, who promised us to provide a dignified and honourable return, and due to threat of life which is a fundamental right of each and every human being,” the communication read.

“We PM Package employees and non-PM package employees have been left with no option but to give en mass resignation which we know is the only solution to save our lives,” said the Kashmir Pandits in the resignation letter.

Rahul Bhat was killed inside Tehsil Office Chadoora in Budgam by suspected terrorists.

Following this, thousands of protesters hit the street and shouted slogans against the Modi government. The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters.