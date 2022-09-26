3rd T20I: I am enjoying batting since the comeback at Asia Cup, says Virat Kohli

He figured in a 48-run partnership with Hardik Pandya to guide India to a six-wicket victory over Australia with a ball to spare in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium here, clinching the series 2-1.

Kohli said the situation demanded that he let Suryakumar take the driver's seat at that juncture.

"I looked at the dugout and both Rahul and Rohit asked me to continue batting. He (Suryakumar Yadav) has the game to bat in any conditions, he got a hundred in England, then batted well in Asia Cup. Here he is striking the ball as well as I have seen him in the last six months. It's just the array of shots and to play the shots at the right time is such a good skill to have, and he does that," Kohli told the official broadcaster after the match.