4 people sleeping on divider killed by speeding truck in Delhi

A speeding truck ran over six persons sleeping on a divider in Delhi's Seemapuri area, killing four of them, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The official said the accident occurred at 1.51 a.m.

At 1:51 am on Wednesday, a truck that was crossing the DTC depot traffic signal and going towards the DLF T-point crushed six people sleeping on a road divider. The driver was driving rashly and negligently, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.