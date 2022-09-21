4 people sleeping on divider killed by speeding truck in Delhi
A speeding truck ran over six persons sleeping on a divider in Delhi's Seemapuri area, killing four of them, a senior police official said on Wednesday.
The official said the accident occurred at 1.51 a.m.
At 1:51 am on Wednesday, a truck that was crossing the DTC depot traffic signal and going towards the DLF T-point crushed six people sleeping on a road divider. The driver was driving rashly and negligently, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.
The driver however, managed to escape.
After receiving the call, a team was immediately sent to the crime scene, the official said, adding that four out of the six perosn were immediately taken to the GTB Hospital.
While two died on the spot, one was declared brought dead at the hospital and the fourth succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the police said.
The victims were identified as Kareem (52), Chotte Khan (25), Shah Alam (38) and Rahul (45), all residents of Seemapuri, police said.
The injured have been identified as Manish (16) from Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad and Pradeep (30), a resident of Tahirpur, they said.
"We have formed several teams to trace the vehicle involved. A case has been registered," the police official added.