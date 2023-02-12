45 shops sealed, 2 demolished during anti-encroachment drive in J&K's Ramban

At least 45 shops were sealed and two others demolished during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Banihal township of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

Two political activists were taken into preventive custody before the start of the drive to retrieve state land along the sub-district hospital road amid tight security arrangements, they said.

A team of revenue officials led by Tehsildar, Banihal, Imtiyaz Ahmad had on Saturday served notices to the owners of the shops, mostly pharmacies and clinical laboratories, triggering a protest.