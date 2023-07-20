5 dead, several feared trapped after landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad

Five people were killed and several others are feared trapped under the debris after a landslide hit Irsalwadi, a tribal hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district late on Wednesday night, July 20. The region has witnessed incessant rains over the last 24 hours.

Search operations are underway and 75 people have been rescued so far, as per Industries Minister Uday Samant.

“The incident occurred at 10.30 in the night at a place adjoining Irsalgad in Raigad district. It is a very remote inaccessible area which is hampering rescue attempts. As of now 4 people have died and 25 people have been rescued. More people are feared to be trapped and NDRF and district administration is making attempts to rescue people,” the minister, who is at the spot coordinating the rescue attempts, said.