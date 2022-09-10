500 tickets sold for Kunal Kamra’s show, now cancelled, in Gurugram

“Either they will get tired or I will become irrelevant; do not know which one will be sooner,” posted stand up comic Kunal Kamra on Saturday after his show scheduled for September 17 in a Bar-cum-restaurant at Gurugram was called off.

He was referring to the written demand submitted by three office bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal in Gurugram (Haryana) for cancellation of the show. The three signatories alleged that Kamra had already been booked for being irreverent to Hindu gods and goddesses. If the show was not cancelled, they would be forced to stage a demonstration, they warned.

The management of the Studio Xo Bar in Sector-29 of Gurugram told the media that two people had reached the Bar and had threatened to disrupt the show if it was not cancelled. “We do not want any trouble or damage to property,” they explained to justify the decision.

Kamra took to social media to point out that the complaint that he made fun of Hindu deities was false and the complaint was not supported by any evidence. There is no substance to the allegation that he made fun of Indian culture either.

What is more, the stand-up comic sarcastically added, “12 of us don’t want the show to happen while 500 have bought tickets to watch the show”. So, what should the authorities do, he asked.

The role of the district administration and the police is being questioned. Gurugram Police, which had earlier failed to protect Muslim worshippers offering Friday prayers in designated public places from vandals, should have taken action against those who had threatened to disrupt the show, felt many.