52 people dead, Rs 500 cr siphoned off by Chinese loan apps but Modi govt asleep: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Modi government of turning a blind eye to the menace of Chinese-origin digital applications offering loans to people, which, it said, had siphoned off Rs 500 crore from India even as 52 people had died after getting caught in the debt trap created by them.

Addressing a press conference in the national Capital, party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said even after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had flagged the issue, 600 Chinese loan apps were still functional in India.

“Chinese loan app companies have siphoned off Rs 500 crore from India through the hawala route. There has been no strategy, no focus by the Modi government in evaluating priorities. Certain Chinese apps were banned in 2020 but the action on such apps has been lackluster,” Vallabh said.

“They (Modi government) are providing our citizen’s data on a platter to China,” he added.

Accusing the BJP-led Central government of lying to the nation, Vallabh said that for the last two years, such loan apps had duped lakhs of Indians and created a debt trap for them, leading to 52 individuals dying by suicide.

He held the Modi government directly responsible for these deaths.