77 kg heroin seized in Punjab in one of year's biggest busts, four held

The Punjab Police busted two separate cross-border smuggling rackets with the arrest of four traffickers and seized 77.8 kg of heroin in Ferozepur in one of the biggest drug busts this year, said a top official on Sunday.

Three pistols were also seized from the arrested accused, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here in a statement.

Both the operations were conducted by the police's Counter Intelligence Wing, Ferozepur.

Following reliable inputs about a large heroin consignment being moved, the police arrested two men when they were arriving on their motorcycle after retrieving the narcotics, Yadav said.