8 killed in Hyderabad as fire breaks out in electric scooter showroom

Firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued seven guests, who were trapped in the multi-storeyed building. The injured were shifted to hospitals.



According to eyewitnesses, heavy smoke engulfed Ruby lodge on the upper floor of the building after the fire broke out in the showroom on the ground floor. The Fire personnel managed to rescue nine persons.



The incident sent panic in the building.



State Animal Husbandry Minister, T. Srinivas Yadav rushed to the spot and was monitoring the rescue and relief operation.



TV visuals suggested that some people tried to jump out of the hotel windows in a bid to escape the fire.