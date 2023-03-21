"80,000 cops, still he escaped?": Punjab & Haryana HC pulls up AAP govt on Amritpal's escape
All accused except the Waris Punjab De chief have been arrested
The Punjab and Haryana court on Tuesday pulled up AAP government in Punjab over the escape of Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh. Calling his escape a result of "intelligence failure" the Punjab and Haryana court asked, "You have 80,000 cops, how did Amritpal Singh escape?"
The Punjab police launched a crackdown against Amritpal Singh on Sunday. All accused have been arrested other than Amritpal, said police in the court. So far 78 supporters of Amrital and 114 people associated with his organization Waris Punjab De have been booked.
The matter reached the court after the legal advisor of Waris Punjab De filed a habeas corpus in the HC, requesting the court to direct the respondents to produce Amritpal Singh before it.
A bench of Justice NS Shekhawat asked Advocate General Vinod Ghai: "How did he (Amritpal Singh) escape?" Responding to this, the AG said: "We have arrested other accused in the case." The bench further asked how everyone, except Amritpal Singh, has been arrested.
"You have 80,000 police. How has he not been arrested? If he escaped, this is an intelligence failure. The entire police force is after him," noted the bench.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his first reaction after police crackdown on Amritpal said his government would take strict action against anyone who tried to disturb the state’s peace and harmony.
“We will not spare any force working against the country, the CM said, adding people have given a responsibility to AAP by giving it a huge mandate in the elections,” said Mann adding, "I have received several calls from people praising government action."
It is important to note here that the massive hunt launched by the Punjab police to trace and nab Amritpal entered Day-4 on Tuesday.
The Punjab government decided Tuesday to extend the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur and Amritsar’s Ajnala sub-division and a few other areas in Mohali till Thursday noon. Meanwhile, the curbs will be lifted from the rest of the state from Tuesday noon, the department of home affairs and justice said in an order.
