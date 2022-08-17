83, Jalsa, The Rapist among top winners; Ranveer Singh, Shefali Shah bag top acting honors at IFFM Awards

IFFM 2022, honoured Abhishek Bachchan with Leadership in Cinema Award, Vaani Kapoor was awarded with Disruptor in Cinema award for her path breaking performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The team of Jalsa starring Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment was awarded with the Equality in Cinema Award. Former cricketer Mr Kapil Dev was awarded with Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ranveer Singh said after getting the best actor award for 83, "I thank the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the year for my role as Kapil Dev in the film 83, one of the most loved films in my career. It’ll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography. But more than the accolades it's the process of making the film that I cherish the most. I am thankful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity, for guiding me and for inspiring me. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very warm bond and I dedicate this honour to Kapil's Devil's on whom this story is based a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream and through their efforts and achievements showed us that we Indians can be the best in the world."