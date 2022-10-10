9 killed in rain-related incidents in UP; schools in several districts to remain closed on Monday

In Bulandshahr, a 14-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured in three incidents of house collapse caused due to heavy rains. According to local authorities, Pawan (14), Guddu (12), Nisha (18), Shalu (14) and Lalu (13) were buried under rubble when a temporary wall fell on them in Maharajpur area. While the neighbours recovered the children, Pawan was declared dead by doctors at a hospital, police said.



At least six others were injured in similar incidents reported from Dibai and Usadpur areas of the district.



In Balrampur, two teenagers were swept away in flood waters. Body of one of the boys, Zishan (16), has been recovered while efforts are on to search for the other, said Circle Officer Radha Raman Singh.