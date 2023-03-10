A day before ED questioning, BRS leader Kavitha sits on hunger strike for Women's Reservation Bill

In what is being seen as a slew of protests, BRS leader K Kavitha, a day before her appearence before the ED, has commenced a six-hour hunger strike seeking early passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Delhi. BRS claimed that 18 opposition parties have agreed to participate in the hunger strike. However, apart from Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M), no opposition leader could be seen at the protest site.

"If India needs to develop, women should play a key role in politics. For which, it is important to bring this bill which is pending for last 27 years," Kavitha, daughter of Telengana CM, KCR said addressing her supporters.

The bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent seats in Lok Sabha and all state legislative assemblies for women.

On the matter of her appearance before the ED on Saturday, she has said: “I had requested the ED that they can come to my house on 11th March to investigate but they said that I will have to come to them.”